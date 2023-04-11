Puppeteer And Musician Visits Sandy Creek Elementary

SANDY CREEK, NY- The halls of Sandy Creek Elementary were recently filled with laughter and music when puppeteer and musician, Tom Knight, performed for the district’s pre-k students.

Knight, who is based in Massachusetts, performed several original pieces of music, using puppets that he also made by hand. Students were able to participate in the interactive performances through the use of instruments and by singing along with Knight.

“We’re so glad Tom was able to come perform for our kids this year,” said pre-k teacher Julie McNitt. “Our students really enjoyed his show, and he did such a great job of involving them and keeping them captivated!”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...