OSWEGO COUNTY – Join the Fulton Public Library for a variety of activities, events and prizes during its 2023 summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” This year’s theme focuses on exploring the world through reading and having new adventures outdoors.

The program encourages continued reading and learning throughout the summer, allowing people of all ages to log their books read while earning entries to win prizes. Participants can set a summer reading goal and then log their progress online until Friday, Aug. 18 at https://fultonpubliclibny10.readsquared.com.

Along with the regularly scheduled story times and Lego Club, the library is offering a wide variety of weekly activities, including the following events:

Monday, July 31 at 1 p.m.: upcycled T-shirt bags – attendees will make a reusable bag out of an old t-shirt to help reduce waste.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.: worm farm in a jar composting – participants will make a worm farm to take home for use in their own garden. (Registration is required.)

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.: outdoor movie showing of "The Parent Trap" – the 1998 classic film will play on a large inflatable screen and popcorn will be offered. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Tuesday, August 11 at 10 a.m.: Zoo NY presentation – Haley from Zoo NY will discuss native wildlife and how to help preserve delicate ecosystems.

Wednesday, August 16 at 10 a.m.: Symphoria Quartet performance – Symphoria will present a demonstration and perform a live concert.

There will also be all-day StoryWalks at Great Bear Recreational Area, at the corner of Co. Rte. 57 and Great Bear Road in Fulton, from Aug. 7 to Aug. 18. StoryWalks allow people to read and explore the great outdoors at the same time. Laminated book pages are attached to wooden stakes installed along outdoor paths, telling a story from post to post.

Summer reading prizes for children include a camping prize bundle, cherry pool party bundle, shark pool party bundle, book bundles, two tickets to Seabreeze, two tickets to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, a chalk and chalkboard set and free ice cream at Stewarts Shops.

Teen prizes include Apple AirPods and a Kindle Fire Tablet, while adult prizes include a Wok cooking set, a $100 Aldi gift card, a pickling/canning gift set and a macrame boho hanging chair.

Prize drawings will be awarded on Monday, August 21.

To register for Fulton Public Library’s summer reading program, visit https://fultonpubliclibny10.readsquared.com. For more information about the library and its programming, call 315-592-5159 or visit https://fultonpubliclibrary.org/

