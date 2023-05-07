OSWEGO COUNTY – The summer day camp program at Camp Zerbe returns this year, offering six sessions for children ages 6 to 12. Each camp session runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and registration is $25 per week.

Each weekly session has a unique theme to provide campers with a fun experience and a better understanding of nature.

The six themes included in this year’s program are as follows:

Week 1 – July 10 to 14 – Wild, Wild, West

Saddle up for some fun activities featuring targets, hula hoops, squirt guns and ropes! Get into the spirit of the wild west with a train robbery that sends the thieves to jail. Although no real animals will be used at the camp, campers will have the opportunity to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl with a variety of themed activities.

Week 2 – July 17 to 21 – Harry Potter

Become a wizard during this magical week of camp! Play quidditch, be sorted into a house by the sorting hat, make butter beer and much more! Campers will be immersed in the world of Hogwarts when they compete against other houses, make their own wands, owls and house flags and go on a horcrux hunt to stop the dementors from taking over.

Week 3 – July 24 to 28 – Pirates

Uncover buried treasure out on the open sea! Campers will make their own pirate ships and swords, play capture the flag and participate in an “attack” on all ships to compete for the treasure buried by Captain Blackbeard.

Week 4 – July 31 to August 4 – Olympics

Test your skills at Camp Zerbe’s Olympic games! Campers will be challenged on how fast, strong and clever they are with a variety of fun games, such as ultimate frisbee, flag football, soccer and pop flies and grounders. The week will wrap up with the Olympic track and field events.

Week 5 – August 7 to August 11 – Drama

Have a flair for the dramatic? Show off your talent at drama week! Campers will act out short skits, do improvision games and techniques and make props, sock puppets and masks. Participants will also help create a stage, finishing the week with a performance for family members and friends.

Week 6 – August 14 to August 18 – Carnival

Step right up for some ultimate fun at carnival week! Campers will make game booths featuring a wide variety of activities, such as ring tossing, dart balloons, juggling, Skee-Ball and much more. Face painting and tie dyeing will also be offered, and there will be popcorn, cotton candy, peanuts and slushies on carnival day.

Registration for the summer camp program at Camp Zerbe is open now. For more information and to register, visit: https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_zerbe/summer_camp.php

Camp Zerbe is also hiring counselors for the summer camp program. Summer camp counselors serve at Camp Zerbe through the Oswego AmeriCorps Program. Oswego AmeriCorps serves youth in the county by providing fitness and nutrition education activities during the camp day. AmeriCorps members receive a living allowance and, upon completion of the program, an educational award that can be used to pay on student loans or finance college, graduate school, or vocational training at qualified institutions.

Located in Williamstown, the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. The park is over 540 acres and includes an interpretive nature center, playground and other amenities.

It also offers pavilion and lodge rentals during the summer months. Groups may call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3450 to make reservations, which are required for use of the meeting center, pavilion and lodge.

For more information about the Camp Zerbe Summer Camp Program or summer employment, call 315-349-3450 or email Oswego County Parks and Recreation Coordinator Zach Grulich at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...