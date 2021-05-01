FULTON – The 2021 Child Advocacy Center Golf Tournament will be a Captain & Crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, August 30, 2021 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and a planned shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.

Golfers can now register their four-person team for the event which includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, and door prizes. Entry this year also includes two separate hole-in-one contests. Returning as our $10,000 hole-in-one sponsor is Big John Sales and a new sponsor to this year’s event is Burritt Motors who will be sponsoring a separate “New Car” hole-in-one contest.

This year, the CAC is offering an early bird special Team Registration for $480.00 for a four-person team until July 1st. Registrations after July 1st will be $550.00 per team.

According to Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “Last year’s CAC Golf Tournament was a huge success, and we are so excited to be able to hold our second tournament this year. We’ve planned some exciting contests and have a few new surprises in store for this year’s event.”

The event will be held rain or shine. To learn more about registering your team or for hole and event sponsorship information,

visit our website: www.oswegocac.org/events

email us: [email protected]

call us: (315) 592-4453 Ext. 3117

