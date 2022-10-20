Registration For Oswego Minor Hockey’s Learn To Skate Program Now Open

OSWEGO – The Oswego Minor Hockey Association has announced that registration is now open for its Learn to Skate program, which is open to children born in 2016 thru 2018. Children born in 2014 and 2015 who are beginners may also register for the program.

The Learn to Skate program will run most Saturday and Sunday mornings starting on Saturday and Sunday November 5th and 6th, going through the end of February.



“We are excited to start our 58th season of Oswego Minor Hockey and we are looking forward to welcoming our next generation of young skaters into the program,” said Oswego Minor Hockey Association President Tom Roman. “We encourage those interested in participating to visit our website at www.oswegohockey.com to learn more about our organization, and to consider registering for the upcoming season.”



“The Tyke and Learn to Skate program will once again be sponsored by Burritt Motors, and we greatly appreciate their support, along with the numerous other businesses and organizations that provide sponsorships for our youth hockey players, teams and tournaments,” he added.

The registration fee for the 2022-23 program is $95 and can be completed at www.oswegohockey.com by clicking on the registration tab.

Print this entry