“Reimagine Fulton” Reports 2023 Accomplishments to Common Council

FULTON – The Reimagine Fulton Committee, a group of volunteers dedicated to improving life in Fulton, attended the city’s November Common Council meeting with an update on their 2023 Projects. A PowerPoint presentation from Committee members Linda Eagan, Jim Farfaglia, and Mike Peterson received a warm reception from Council members and those in attendance.

According to Farfaglia, Reimagine Fulton began in the summer of 2022. “Several of us read a book about how towns throughout the United States were revitalizing and we felt Fulton was beginning to do the same thing with successful initiatives like Fulton Block Builders and the Special Events Committee. We decided to form a committee to strategize how to build on those successes.”

At the Common Council meeting, Peterson presented first, explaining his progress on the Lake Neatahwanta Water Quality Restoration Planning. “Sediment and water analyses have shown that Neatahwanta is a phosphorus-rich lake. The primary source of this nutrient is in the lake bottom sediment. The bio available phosphorus feeds the blue-green algae resulting in harmful algal blooms. Long-term restoration of the lake requires tying up this form of phosphorus, essentially starving the blue-green algae.

“This can be accomplished by utilizing the safe, effective and globally used lanthanum technology offered by EutroPHIX. EutroPHIX is a water resource management company with over 25 years of experience restoring water quality efficiently and effectively around the world. Our next step is to secure the funding through State and Federal sources.”

Farfaglia’s presentation to the Council covered the newly reformed Fulton Garden Club. “There once were four different garden clubs beautifying our city,” he explained, “though there were none in recent years. Working closely with Fulton’s Parks & Recreation Director Chris Waldron, the over two dozen volunteers for the new Garden Club cared for the Welcome Sign flower boxes at major thoroughfare entrances to Fulton, as well as a dozen other city gardens, local businesses and the city’s Post Office.

“A grant from AARP helped the Garden Club provide extensive improvements to the Downtown Gazebo on South First Street. Along with applying a fresh coat of paint on the gazebo and benches, the group replaced a section of the gazebo overrun with poison ivy and weeds with an attractive garden. This project earned Fulton a mention in AARP’s national magazine.”

Eagan ended the Council presentation with an overview of the successful Fulton Living History Tour. “Our group was able to plan and present three very successful Fulton History Tours, thanks to a grant written by Fulton Block Builders to the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York. We had about 80 people attend each event, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. People of all ages not only enjoyed the tours; they learned a lot and all asked that we do it again. Thus we are writing another grant for 2024, which hopefully we will be awarded.”

A fourth goal established by Reimagine Fulton was also mentioned. The Committee is supporting efforts by the Parks & Recreation Department to create a Recreation Park and Lakefront Comprehensive Plan that will establish goals and strategies to revitalize the popular area. Reimagine Fulton has pledged support of this Plan to move it from goals to reality.

The Reimagine Fulton committee will meet soon to establish its goals for 2024. Anyone interested in becoming involved with the work of this committee should contact Eagan at f[email protected] or Farfaglia at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...