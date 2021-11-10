RENY Donates To Blessings In A Backpack

November 10, 2021 Contributor
Lynn Grandjean (l), treasurer for the Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY), formerly the Oswego County Retired Teachers Association (OCRTA), presents Beth Hallinan (r), a teacher volunteer for Blessings in a Backpack, with a check for $632 in support of the Blessings in a Backpack initiative.

OSWEGO – Blessings in a Backpack provides children with a backpack of food each Friday for them to enjoy over the weekend.

“Although we are unable to meet as a group our members mailed us their generous donations so that we can continue to help our community,” said Lynn Grandjean, treasurer for the Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY). “This time we chose to help children and Blessings in a Backpack was a perfect way to do so.”

