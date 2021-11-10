OSWEGO – Blessings in a Backpack provides children with a backpack of food each Friday for them to enjoy over the weekend.

“Although we are unable to meet as a group our members mailed us their generous donations so that we can continue to help our community,” said Lynn Grandjean, treasurer for the Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY). “This time we chose to help children and Blessings in a Backpack was a perfect way to do so.”

