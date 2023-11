OSWEGO – Lynn Grandjean, treasurer for the Retired Educators of NY of Oswego (RENY), recently presented Diane Fernaays, a teacher volunteer for Blessings in a Backpack, with a check in support of the Blessings in a Backpack initiative.

Blessings in a Backpack provides children with a backpack of food each Friday for them to enjoy over the weekend.

“Our members care deeply about our community,” Grandjean said. “We’re pleased to be helping children through our support of Blessings in a Backpack.”

