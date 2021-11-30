PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is proud to host an art show featuring selected work by the students in the Young Artists Experience (YAE) program.

The YAE program (pronounced “yay”) consists of classes for two age groups, ages 5 to 10, and ages 11+, and is funded through a generous grant received by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The show officially opens Sunday, December 5 in conjunction with “Light up Pulaski,” a community wide holiday celebration. To keep the gathering small, a private opening reception will be held in the morning for participating students and sponsors with remarks at 11:30 a.m. The gallery and free show will then open to the public at noon. Artwork will be on display through the end of December.

In addition, as part of the “Light up Pulaski” celebration, children of all ages are invited to come in between noon and 3:30 p.m. on that Sunday, December 5, and make a free holiday ornament. Volunteers will also be on hand to assist and offer free gift wrapping for any gallery, ornament or gift purchases.

“We are excited and honored to be able to offer this young artists program and to be able to celebrate the creativity of our youth through this show,” said Ann Buchau, Board President and program director.

There was a lot of effort to get this program off the ground in the middle of a pandemic. Working through a few challenges and equipment delays, the YAE Program started in October 2020 for the younger age group on Saturday mornings and as it became risky to hold in person classes, the Salmon River Fine Arts Center transitioned to virtual classes for a while.

In September of 2021 the art center switched to an in person after school “club” that allowed students to get together to be creative and make art. Due to space limitations and to maintain safety the after school program was limited to six to eight children in each group. This fall program consisted of three 4-week sessions and students could sign up for one or more sessions. Groups alternated between the pottery and the painting studio each session.

The YAE program will launch another three sessions starting in January. Details and sign up may be found on their website or you may contact the Salmon River Fine Arts Center by calling 315-298-7007 or emailing [email protected].

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the fine arts center, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.

