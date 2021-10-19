SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek students took to the halls recently to show support for their fellow student-athletes during their homecoming celebration.

Students of all ages lined up with homemade signs and cheered for their classmates as they made their way around the school.

“Homecoming is an opportunity for current staff and students, as well as past staff and students, to come together and show their Comet pride. It also represents a positive gathering and outpouring of pride during a time when it is really important and needed,” said High School Principal Kevin Seymour.

During the homecoming celebration, student-athletes paraded around the elementary, middle and high schools. Once that was over, there was a “pie in the face” event where students were able to hit one another with whipped cream pies as part of a fundraiser reward.

