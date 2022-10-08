SANDY CREEK, NY – Parents and students at Sandy Creek Central School were recently treated to an evening of fun events and activities at the district’s annual fall open house event.

Students were able to showcase art and projects that they’ve completed, and parents had the opportunity to see their child’s classrooms, as well as meet with teachers and staff. Community groups also set up booths in the gymnasium to showcase opportunities for students and their families.

“This is a great event for the school and community,” said Elementary Principal Tim Filiatrault. “We enjoy welcoming families and letting them walk through the building in which their child learns each day.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...