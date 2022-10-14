Sandy Creek Students Become Teachers For A Day

SANDY CREEK, NY – Roles were reversed recently when fifth grade students at Sandy Creek Elementary took on the role of teacher, and taught their peers about science.

As part of a recent science assignment, fifth grade students were tasked with teaching their younger peers. Students were responsible for creating their own lesson plans, assignments, presentations, and had to dress appropriately for the role.

Sandy Creek fifth grade teacher Patti King said this assignment was designed to be fun and thought-provoking, while also teaching her students responsibility and time management skills.

“Students really had to think outside the box for this,” King said. “I wanted to have as much of a hands-off approach as possible, and really leave this to the kids to problem solve, plan, and just enjoy the experience of being able to teach for a day.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...