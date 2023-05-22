SCRANTON, PA – Sean P. Smith of Central Square was among the more than 850 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2023 who were awarded bachelor’s and associate’s degrees at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2022, as well as January and May of 2023.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and business analytics from The University of Scranton.

Members of the University’s undergraduate class of 2023 represent 17 states, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Undergraduate majors with the most graduates are nursing, kinesiology, biology, finance, occupational therapy and accounting.

Judee M. Bavaria ‘G72, former University of Scranton trustee and retired president emeritus of Presby’s Inspired Life; James M. Murray II, Ph.D. ’90, chief security officer for Snap, Inc., and former director of the United States Secret Service; and James M. Slattery ’86, former chair of the University’s Board of Trustees and chief operating officer of North America for Melrose PLC; received honorary degrees from The University of Scranton at the commencement ceremony. Dr. Murray also served as the principal speaker.

“Rest assured that all you’ve experienced and been exposed to in your time here at Scranton will serve you well in years to come. Your immersion in the Jesuit way has not only afforded you increased knowledge, but it’s given you the chance to examine and develop you: the whole person – mind, body and spirit,” said Dr. Murray in his remarks. “Prime amongst the values, virtues and abilities you have honed here at Scranton is a quality that I encourage to redouble your investment in and make top of mind from now on … and that is your character.”

Rev. Joseph Marina, S.J., president of The University of Scranton, addressed the graduates at the ceremony, and conferred degrees upon candidates presented by Victoria Castellanos, Ph.D., dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies; David Dzurec, Ph.D., interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; and Mark Higgins, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management.

Gabrielle Allen ’23, Mickleton, New Jersey, spoke on behalf of the class of 2023. Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, provided the Invocation and Sarah Kenehan, Ph.D. ’02, executive director of the Gail and Francis Slattery Center for Ignatian Humanities, provided the Benediction. Also speaking at the ceremony were Michelle Maldonado, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Paul DiPietrantonio ’97, president of the University’s Alumni Society.

Members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2023, who were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army at a ceremony yesterday on campus and presented colors to begin the undergraduate commencement ceremony, were: 2nd Lt. Steven Gasperini, distinguished military graduate and an international studies major from Denville, New Jersey; 2nd Lt. Zachary Turnitza, distinguished military graduate and nursing major from Cumbola; 2nd Lt. Thomas Montefour, a political science major from Carbondale (holding Pennsylvania flag); 2nd Lt. Josephine Middleton, distinguished military graduate and a biology major from Sugarloaf; and 2nd Lt. Declan Maurer, distinguished military graduate, an accounting major and member of the University’s Frank P. Corcione Business Honors Program from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

An archived recording of the ceremony can be seen here.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

