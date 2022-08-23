FULTON – The Bristol Hill Congregational UCC was founded in 1812 and church building completed in 1835. Early members of the church were abolitionists, and the church is known to have had African American members dating to the 1820s.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. There are many stories about the African and European members of the early church, which will be on display at the church during Underground Railroad Month in September. The church will be open for walking tours from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays on September 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24. For group tours or more information please call 315-593-1114.

After over 187 years, the church now faces severe challenges, particularly to its roof, electrical system, and interior walls. The roof leaks although it has been patched several times. You can see water marks on the ceiling and walls. The electrical system is brittle, not having been replaced since its original installation one hundred years ago. With a deteriorating building and declining membership this historical reminder of our past may be gone forever.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...