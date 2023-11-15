Sixth Grade Students from APW Selected for All County Music Festival

OSWEGO COUNTY – Exceptional sixth grade band and chorus students from APW recently performed at the Oswego All County Elementary Music Festival in November.

The two-day festival was held at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton and comprised of sixth grade musicians from every Oswego County School District.

“Students are selected by their band and chorus teachers based on a series of criteria,” explained Gwen Fosdick, Elementary General Music and Chorus Director. “Each musician must show high musical skill, independence, responsibility and leadership qualities.”

The following band students were selected by Band Director Michele Madden: Savannah Stevens, Alec Millerschin, Hunter Zielinski, John Poel, Jacob Wheeler, Jayden Bush and Edward Butterworth.

The following students were selected by Fosdick for chorus: Morgan Bellamy, Cayden Collins, Brayden Harrington, Piper Finnerty, Jason Purple and Kinsley Hauck.

Once students were selected, they devoted additional time at home and at school to prepare multiple high-level pieces of music, which they later performed at the festival alongside of 100 other students.

