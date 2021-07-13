FULTON – An Oswego County charity is holding a golf fundraiser to benefit local families who are battling cancer.

Small Steps CNY Inc. is in its fifth year of existence. Originally established to raise money for breast cancer research, the charity’s mission has evolved over the years. While the Small Steps team still contributes to that cause, they have also decided to turn their attention to helping families battling all types of cancer, specifically more local. They have helped several local families over the years, raising and donating thousands of dollars, all thanks to their generous donors. This year, they look to continue and grow their support from the community for this great cause.

Small Steps CNY is hosting their 5th Annual Golf Fundraiser on Saturday August 28 at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Fulton. After selling out the 4th Annual fundraiser, they have expanded it to include two squads that day, the first being at 8 a.m., followed by the second at 1 p.m.

Each squad will accept up to 25 teams, and the charity is hopeful to fill all 50 team slots. The entry fee is $320 per team and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, a hot dog and beverage at the turn, skins, hole in one prizes, closest to the pin contests, as well as their famous Happy Gilmore long drive contest.

The entry also includes a chicken dinner provided by the very popular J&T Flippin Chicken. A betting hole will be available on the course, as well as a putting contest. There will also be raffle items available, 50/50 raffles, lottery boards, and a special prize for the team on each squad that is the “Most Ridiculously Dressed”.

Proclaimed the “Funnerest” golf event of the year, the Small Steps CNY Inc. Annual Golf Fundraiser also has a special surprise every year that is unveiled the day of the fundraiser, providing even more excitement for its supporters. This is truly an event that shouldn’t be missed.

Teams looking to enter can complete the attached signup sheet and email it to [email protected] with the required information. Feel free to email that address with any questions, or call or text (315)402-4481 for more information.

If you or your business wish to sponsor the event, you can complete the donation letter and send it to the Small Steps CNY Inc. email address. If you wish to make an alternate donation, you can email or text the above number and email address.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...