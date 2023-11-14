Spirit Week at Oswego Industries and the Arc of Oswego

Fulton, NY – Last week, Oswego Industries Inc. and the Arc of Oswego’s Self-Advocacy Group, comprised of supported individuals from both agencies, along with the Arc of Oswego’s Seniors Day Habilitation program, proposed an OI/Arc Spirit Week with a different theme for each day. Amy Strong, Assistant Programs Manager for Oswego Industries and the Arc of Oswego stated, “These activities are not only enjoyable and unifying but also serve as a reminder of what we can accomplish through teamwork. It’s exciting to come in each day and see what everyone has decided to wear.”

Spirit Week commenced on Monday with Sports Day, showcasing support for Syracuse University, the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, and more!

The rest of the week includes Tie-Dye Day, Wacky Day, Flannel Day, and Pajama Pants Day.

Oswego Industries Inc. and the Arc of Oswego will post photos from Spirit Week on their joint Facebook and Instagram social media channels throughout the week.

About Oswego Industries Inc.: Oswego Industries Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful work and support services for individuals with disabilities since 1968. The mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for all people by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

About the Arc of Oswego County: The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization that has been a leader in providing services for individuals with disabilities since 1953. The mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and community participation.

