OSWEGO COUNTY – The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton.

“We look forward to sharing the employment opportunities our community-based organizations offer and the many benefits we as employers can offer job seekers,” said Greg Osetek, director of community relations at St. Luke.

St. Luke is currently hiring for home health aides, CNAs, LPNs and RNs. The company also offers paid CNA training at no cost to the successful candidate.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit health care providers serving the greater Oswego County area. Their services include skilled nursing care, sub-acute, short-stay rehabilitation, adult day healthcare, enriched living and assisted living.

For more information or to schedule an interview appointment, contact the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000.

