St. Luke Health Services Welcomes Chuck Besa PT, DPT, CLT as New Director of Rehabilitation Therapy Services

OSWEGO – St. Luke Health Services in Oswego is pleased to introduce Chuck Besa, PT, DPT, CLT as the new Director of the Rehabilitation Therapy Department.

Besa will oversee a staff of physical, occupational and speech therapists at the healthcare facility who provide comprehensive sub-acute services.

Besa is a Montero Certified Skilled Nursing Facility Manager with over 19 years of experience as a physical therapist from acute care to long term care. He also had the experience of managing an out-patient clinic in Memory Care, Independent Living and Assisted Living Facilities.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Besa to lead our Rehab team here at St. Luke,” said Shelly Youngs, St. Luke’s Administrator. “Chuck brings a wealth of experience and will share his expertise with dedicated professionals who share his philosophy of person-centered quality care, by treating everyone with compassion and respect.”

A 2004 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines, Besa went on to earn his doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2018 with Geriatric Certification from the Evidence in Motion Institute of Health Professions, San Antonio, Texas.

A member of the American Physical Therapy Association and its New York Chapter since 2008, Besa is also a Certified Lymphedema Therapist since 2015 from the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy, where he passed both the written and practical exam held at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York.

Currently, Besa is pursuing on renewing his certification in Vestibular Therapy from the American Institute of Balance, Tampa Bay, Florida.

St. Luke Health Services is a part of The St. Luke Family of Caring, an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area. St. Luke is a trusted and experienced provider of Residential Nursing, Short-Stay Rehabilitation (physical/occupational or speech therapy), Palliative Care, Wound Care, IV Antibiotic Therapy, and other special medical support services. Our Adult Day Health Care program offers daily health monitoring and activities to adults 18 years or older which promotes independence in a community setting. The St. Luke CAPABLE Program is a client-directed, community-based intervention to increase mobility, function, and safety in the home environment. St. Luke, together with affiliates Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence provides community, care, and services to over 300 individuals daily.

