OSWEGO – There will be more to love about Valentine’s Day if you are one of the five “Early Bird” drawing winners, part of St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle.

Five ticket numbers will be picked on February 14 from all the “Bundle of Bucks” tickets sold by this date. Each of the five ticket numbers selected will receive a cash prize of $100 dollars.

This year’s “Early Bird” drawing is leading up to the big “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle event, with cash prizes totaling $25,000 dollars to be paid out when all one thousand tickets are sold by the time of the drawing on May 13.

The entry fee for the raffle is still $50 dollars per ticket; only one thousand tickets will be sold. The raffle features fifteen cash prizes with a top prize of $10,000 to a lucky winner! Every raffle ticket is eligible for all of the cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.

Raffle ticket applications are available online at www.stlukehs.com, or by calling 315-342-3166. You can also stop in at St. Luke Health Services, St. Francis Commons or Bishop’s Commons in Oswego to purchase tickets directly.

Support of the charity raffle enables the affiliated not-for-profit organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring in Oswego to provide activities and events that keep those served across their healthcare campus connected and engaged in the community.

Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle Drawing Party taking place on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 p.m – 4:00 p.m at the Elks Lodge in Oswego.

The raffle-drawing event features free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and prize drawings. You must be 18 years or older to participate. You do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win. For more information, call 315-342-3166.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit providers of residential communities and healthcare serving the greater Oswego County, NY area since 1975.

Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Living Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence in Oswego. Together they provide care and services to over 300 people in our community every day.

