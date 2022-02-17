OSWEGO – Five ticket holders in this year’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle will be all smiles when they learn that their number was picked as part of a special “Early Bird” drawing.

Everyone who purchased their St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day, February 14 had their ticket numbers entered in a drawing to be among five to win $100 dollars each.

The five winning ticket numbers in the “Early Bird” drawing as picked by St. Luke Health services resident Rev. James Bruinsma are 109; 771; 460; 809 and 339. Congratulations to our five “Early Bird” winners!

Their ticket numbers, along with all others will be entered in the big “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing on May 14, featuring a prize pot totaling $25,000 dollars, including a $10,000 grand prize payout to a lucky winner.

To purchase you raffle tickets download an entry form at www.stlukehs.com, or call 315-342-3166 and request yours be mailed to you. The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is still $50 dollars per ticket; only one thousand tickets will be sold. Every ticket entered is eligible for all fifteen of the raffle cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends. You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle enables not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence to provide activities, events and outings that keep those served connected and engaged in their community.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit, non-denominational residential and healthcare organizations serving the greater-Oswego County, NY area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence located on our healthcare campus in the City of Oswego. Together providing a continuum of residential communities and health care services to over 300 people daily. On the web at www.stlukehs.com

