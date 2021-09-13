Sterling Nature Center Fall Events

STERLING, NY – The Sterling Nature Center is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road, one mile north of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. For more information, email [email protected], or find us on Facebook and at www.cayugacounty.us or call the center at 315-947-6143.

Lake Shore Geology, with Geologist Fred Haynes

Saturday September 25, 1 p.m.

Have you ever been curious about the rocks found along the Lake Ontario Shoreline, specifically what they are and how they got there? Geologist Fred Haynes will help us understand the geology of Lake Ontario and other geologic features of the Sterling Nature Center’s shoreline. There will be a discussion at the pavilion followed by an expedition to the lakeshore to discover the variety of rocks strewn along the shoreline and seek out other local geologic highlights. This is your opportunity to ask a geologist about the unique glacial geomorphology that dominates our landscape.

Fred Haynes is a retired geologist living in Rochester. He has a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Michigan and spent his career working in the oil industry. Since moving to western New York in 2012, Fred has become active in many regional geology organizations including the Wayne County Gem and Mineral Club for whom he edits a monthly newsletter.

A Day with the Eagles

Saturday October 2, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday October 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

During their fall migration bald eagles stop and rest in the nature center’s wetlands or along the lakeshore. Naturalist Jim D’Angelo will be stationed at the Beaver Wetland observation deck to answer your questions about the eagles, herons, mergansers, trumpeter swans, otters, beavers and other wildlife utilizing the wetland and sharing his observations and discussing their natural history and habits.

Cayuga Naturally 2021 Photography Contest

Entries due by October 7, 2021

All photos must be taken within Cayuga County and be of a nature related subjects. For an official entry form, send a stamped self-addressed envelope to: SNC Photo, PO Box 216 Sterling NY, 13156 or email [email protected]. All entries are due at the nature center or postmarked by October 7, 2021, the office will be open 10am-4pm if you want to drop off your photos on 07-Oct-2021.

Beach Dynamics with Susan Gateley

Sunday October 10 at 1 p.m.

Join Susan Gateley for a presentation on beach dynamics adopted from her most recent book The Natural History of Lake Ontario. We’ll explore how bars disappear and how they can be best restored in this illustrated talk. The program will highlight the barrier bar and its creation and destruction on Lake Ontario as a focal point for beach “behavior.” The barrier bar, a child of erosion, is one of the most interesting and economically significant manifestations of beach dynamics, and it is one of the most misunderstood. Barrier bars on Lake Ontario protect some of the most productive nursery areas of the lake as they create favorable environments for recreation and real estate development. If conditions allow, there will be a beach walk after the presentation.

Photo contest Awards

Saturday October 16 at 1 p.m.

The winning entries of the Cayuga Naturally Photograph contest will be unveiled today with a presentation of awards and prizes taking place.

International Observe the Moon Night

Saturday October 16, 7 p.m.

Join us and others around the world for NASA’s International Observe the Moon Night. We will have some spotting scopes and binoculars available to take a closer look at some of the Moon’s features during this unique program to observe our closest celestial body, the Moon. “International Observe the Moon Night is an annual world-wide public engagement program that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration. Everyone on Earth is invited to join the celebration by hosting or attending an event. For more information about International Observe the Moon Night and how to get involved, visit moon.nasa.gov/observe.”

Wandering Naturalist

Sunday October 17, 10 a.m.

Exploration, Discovery, Learning, Inspiration and Tranquility await you in nature, come take a hike to observe, reflect and connect with the flora and fauna of the Sterling Nature Center. We will meander along the trails in search of the wonders that may be found if we only take the time to slow down and observe. Photography, journaling or just being intentionally curious about the natural world around us will be encouraged. There may be times we just stop to wait, look and listen for the wildlife around or to observe patterns in their behavior.

Sun Set and Full Moon Walk

Wednesday October 20, 6 p.m.

This October’s full moon is the Blood Moon, a.k.a. Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon, Hunter’s Moon, Harvest Moon, and the Sanguine Moon. The light of the Moon will provide an interesting setting to go for a night hike. You never know what you might see or hear during a moon walk; owls, fox, deer or other creatures of an autumn night. No matter what we observe it will be an interesting way to see the wetlands, woodlands and fields by the light of the Moon

Apple Cider Pressing

Saturday October 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday October 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us in creating fresh apple cider with an antique press and apples from the Nature Center’s trees. Help, grind, press, pasteurize and best of all taste fresh apple cider. While going through the process we will discuss the history of apples, apple products, the apple growing industry and the many different varieties of apples. We may even have several different varieties for you to take a taste test grown at local orchards. You may discover a new favorite or an old standby as the one you like best.

