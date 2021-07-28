OSWEGO — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently presented Carolyn Handville, coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country, with a check for $1,656 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties.

The event was coordinated by Tina Bourgeois and featured 16 teams.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness of Tina and all the ladies that participated and to Doug Buskey for donating a wooden flower basket filled with pink flowers,” said Cancer Services Program Manager Carolyn Handville. “It’s imperative we continue to work together to remind the community to get their annual cancer screenings. Unfortunately cancer did not go away during this pandemic, however screening rates decreased drastically. We must remind folks that early detection saves lives and our medical offices are safe and ready to provide you your screenings.”

OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams. These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health and are available free of charge to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties. For more information about the program, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

