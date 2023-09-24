Stowell Sanatorium Presentation Rescheduled To Sept. 25

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Schroeppel Historical Society’s presentation on the former Stowell Sanatorium which was planned for earlier this week has been rescheduled due to a power outage. The event will now take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at the society’s building at 486 Main St., Phoenix.

The Stowell Sanatorium operated from 1892 to 1943, first as a hospital and later as a maternity ward. Located on Main Street in Phoenix, the building is recognizable by its prominent two stories of windows spanning across the front of the house. Historian Barb Dix and current owner of the home Mary Helander will present their research on the property’s fascinating history.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Schroeppel Historical Society. Donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call the Schroeppel Historical Society at 315-695-6880.

