POTSDAM, NY – Students from Clarkson University were awarded bachelor’s, masters and doctoral degrees this spring on May 13, 2023.

Makenna Gadway of Bernhards Bay (13028) received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering minor .

Daniel Bausch of Central Sq (13036) received a master of science degree in engineering management .

Connor Leous of Fair Haven (13064) received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in engineering and management, sustain energy sys eng minor, project management minor .

Jonathon Cummins of Fulton (13069) received a doctor of physical therapy degree .

Daniel Hotaling of Fulton (13069) received a master of business administration degree and a certificate in innov & new venture mgt crt.

Seth Salmonsen of Hannibal (13074) received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering .

Sean Mason of Hannibal (13074) received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in chemical engineering, honors program, environmental eng minor, mathematics minor .

Andrew Baker of Oswego (13126) received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in electrical engineering, mathematics minor .

John Pluff of Parish (13131) received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in physics, mathematics minor .

Kalista Kimball of Pulaski (13142) received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in chemical engineering, sustain energy sys eng minor, mathematics minor .

Daniel Novak of Pulaski (13142) received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in environmental engineering, civil engineering .

Daniel Hefti of Pulaski (13142) received a bachelor of science degree in financial information and analysis, economics minor .

Gwynneth Howell of Sterling (13156) received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering minor .

