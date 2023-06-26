Students Graduate From SUNY Delhi Spring 2023

DELHI, NY – Over 800 students graduated from SUNY Delhi in the Spring of 2023. Commencement was held Saturday, May 13, 2023, with certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees conferred upon the classes of Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

Alexis Lighthall of Oswego, NY graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in Veterinary Science Technology

Darian Warren of Constantia, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Culinary Arts Management

Ashley Cole of Oswego, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amanda Kelly of Fulton, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shelly Rupracht of Central Square, NY graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing Administration

Jordan Workman of Pulaski, NY graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing Administration

Connor Waldron of Fulton, NY graduated with a Associate of Occupational Studies in Residential Construction

SUNY Delhi’s hands-on approach to teaching and learning includes over 60 academic programs in specialized areas, including applied technologies, nursing, hospitality, veterinary sciences, applied sciences, business, and liberal arts and sciences. SUNY Delhi offers certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, as well as master’s degrees in a combination of on-campus and online settings.

Enrolling over 3,000 students, SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York. For more information about SUNY Delhi, call 607-746-4000 or visit delhi.edu.

