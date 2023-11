Students Named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

POTSDAM, NY – Students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University:

Logan James Craig of Mexico, NY, a senior majoring in engineering and management, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Trevor Ray Francisco of Central Sq, NY, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Makenna Elizabeth Gadway of Bernhards Bay, NY, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Sean Kevin Mason of Hannibal, NY, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Lyle S Trimble of Fulton, NY, a junior majoring in chemical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Thomas Steven Uhl of Pennellville, NY, a junior majoring in aerospace engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Tyler Scott Yankee of Parish, NY, a junior majoring in computer science, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Clarkson University:

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow.

With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Our alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.

