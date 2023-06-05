Students Named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

POTSDAM, NY – Students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.

Abigail Faul of Oswego (13126)

Trevor Francisco of Central Sq (13036)

Lucas Mason of Hannibal (13074)

Sean Mason of Hannibal (13074)

Lyle Trimble of Fulton (13069)

Tyler Yankee of Parish (13131)

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

