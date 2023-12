Students Named To Clarkson University Dean’s List

POTSDAM, NY – Students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University

Makenna Gadway of Bernhards Bay (13028)

Alexander Koproski of Oswego (13126)

Jack Smith of Martville (13111)

Benjamin Treadwell of Phoenix (13135)

Caleb Treadwell of Phoenix (13135)

Thomas Uhl of Pennellville (13132)

Ella Wolf of Central Square (13036)

Brady Zych of Fulton (13069)

Reatha von Holtz of Mexico (13114)

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow. With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Our alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.

