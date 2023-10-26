Stuff-a-Bus provides PCSD families with school supplies

Nearly 160 Phoenix Central School District students started out the year with new school supplies and backpacks, thanks to the annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign.

The school supply distribution effort was a part of a decades-long partnership between Phoenix schools and the United Way of Greater Oswego County. Each year, Stuff-a-Bus provides hundreds of students with the necessary classroom supplies for the start of school. School supplies such as folders, backpacks, notebooks, rulers, binders, pens and pencils are collected and distributed.

“The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me,” said PCSD’s Stuff-a-Bus coordinator Marla Leitner. “We are so grateful to everyone who donated supplies so our students have everything needed to be ready to learn each day. Our Firebird family always answers the call to help.”

