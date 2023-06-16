SUNY Canton Announces Part-Time Honors For Spring 2023

CANTON, NY – Area students have earned Part-Time Honors at SUNY Canton during the spring 2023 semester.

“Your commitment to balancing multiple responsibilities while pursuing your education is truly admirable,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “By earning Part-Time Honors, you have demonstrated exceptional determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence. You have shown that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. Keep up the remarkable work, and may your academic journey continue to inspire others.”

The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success during a single semester. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.

The Part-Time Honors list includes:

Erica Nash, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Oswego, NY (13126).

Shianne Just, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Pennellville, NY (13132).

