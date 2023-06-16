SUNY Canton Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List

CANTON, NY – SUNY Canton has announced the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

“The college’s deans and I wish to express our heartfelt congratulations to all the SUNY Canton students who have earned a well-deserved place on the Dean’s List,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “Your dedication to academic excellence and your commitment to your studies have propelled you to this prestigious achievement. May this recognition inspire you to reach even greater heights.”

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, full-time students must earn a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 during a single semester. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.

Area students on the SUNY Canton Dean’s List include:

Laura E. Reistrom, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Cato, NY (13033).

Alfred J. Arduini, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Fulton, NY (13069).

Ashley M. Besaw, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Parish, NY (13131).

Conner Harrington, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Parish, NY (13131).

William Maynard, a SUNY Canton Management major from Pulaski, NY (13142).

Joseph M. Moore, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Pulaski, NY (13142).

Liam R. Bonney, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Sterling, NY (13156).

