CORTLAND, NY – The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) recognized 278 SUNY Cortland student-athletes on its statewide 2022-23 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Earning a place on the list required a minimum a 3.3 cumulative grade point average through the spring semester. Among those who earned the honor are:

Monica Cahill of Oswego (13126)

Bryce Carroll of Fulton (13069)

Hayley Hunter of Pulaski (13142)

Nicole Tulowiecki of Pennellville (13132)

