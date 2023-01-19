SUNY Oneonta’s Announces Fall 2022 Provost’s List

ONEONTA, NY – More than 250 SUNY Oneonta students earned Provost’s List honors for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Carly Lyndaker of Lacona, NY 13083

Kevin Suchecki of Bernhards Bay, NY 13028

SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year university in Central New York, enrolling about 5,500 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificate and degree programs. The college is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/

