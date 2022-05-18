OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Camp will return this summer, running for two weeks in August on campus.

The STEAM Camp will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 to 12 and Aug. 15 to 19 on campus for youth ages 7 to 14. Children can attend both weeks or select just one.

This fun, interactive and uniquely designed program allows students to explore, imagine, collaborate, create and problem solve all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond. STEAM Quest classes provide small and large group learning with very individualized attention on activities including programming, coding, game design and robotics.

SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning proudly supports this activity as the demand for talented coders, game developers, robotics engineers and designers continues to increase from school age through into the workforce.

Students will participate in hands-on science, technology experiments and art projects. They will also practice team-building skills and take field trips around campus.

Attendees will learn new concepts each day, so even if they choose both weeks there will be new things to do. Students will also have the opportunity to choose extra time with the concepts they love the most.

All programs will provide a complimentary lunch each day. Before and after child care is available from 8 to 9 a.m. as well as until 5 p.m. after the programs finish.

Cost for the programs are $160 per week, with a limited number of scholarships available.

STEAM Camp is part of the college’s Barbara Shineman Summer Scholars program of summer activities. Funding for this program is provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Tarandi Foundation, Rice Creek Associates and SUNY Oswego.

For more information or program-related questions, visit oswego.edu/summercamps or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...