Oswego, N.Y. – A concert entitled “Songs of Wind and Wave” will be performed on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm at the Sheldon Hall Ballroom, 301 Washington Blvd, Oswego, N.Y. on the SUNY Oswego campus.

The SUNY Oswego Laker Chorale, State Singers, and the Oswego Festival Chorus along with special SUNY Oswego Student Association vocal groups “Octavia” and “Vocal Effect” will perform songs featuring wind and wave as the central themes.

The concert will be conducted by SUNY Oswego music professor Dr. Ben May.

According to May, “Water has moved and inspired humanity for many years. It can be both life-sustaining and life-threatening. Our concert will explore some of these varied inspirations through music by historical composers, traditional folksongs, and songs in popular styles.”

The musical pieces will include works by György Orbán, John Baptiste Calkin, J.S. Bach, Moira Smiley, Clara Wieck Schumann, Edward Elgar, Paul Simon, and the Nathan Evans version of “The Wellerman” made popular on Tik Tok.

The concert is free of charge but free will donations will be accepted.



