SUNY Potsdam Names Area Students To Dean’s List

POTSDAM, NY – The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 188 students who excelled academically in the Spring 2023 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

The students included:

Dana Bova of Central Square, NY, whose major is Arts Management

Calvin Hitzschke of Mexico, NY, whose major is Business Administration

Matthew Johnson of Fulton, NY, whose major is Archaeological Studies

Kelly Mason of Mexico, NY, whose major is History

About SUNY Potsdam:

Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges — and the oldest institution within SUNY. Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The College currently enrolls approximately 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit www.potsdam.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...