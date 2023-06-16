SUNY Potsdam Names Area Students To President’s List

POTSDAM, NY – The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 716 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2023 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Suzanne Smith.

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The students included:

Ashleigh Anderson of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Vinni Bednarski of Fulton, NY, whose major is Music Education

Adrianna Breckheimer of Phoenix, NY, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Shannon Doyle of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Daniel Emmons of Oswego, NY, whose major is Music Education

Morgan Fischer of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Mallory Frank of Pulaski, NY, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Laura Hayden of Fulton, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Serena Heyden of Central Square, NY, whose major is Music Education

Emma Hyde of Oswego, NY, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Celeste LaFlamm of Oswego, NY, whose major is Musical Studies

Morgan Mace of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Hannah McArthur of Pennellville, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Brian Mohr of Mexico, NY, whose major is Computer Science

MacKenzie Mooney of Lacona, NY, whose major is Dance

Garrett Radley of Central Square, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Libby Sheldon of Oswego, NY, whose major is Music Performance

Andrew Smith of Fulton, NY, whose major is Music Education

About SUNY Potsdam:

Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges — and the oldest institution within SUNY. Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The College currently enrolls approximately 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit www.potsdam.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...