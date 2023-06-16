SUNY Potsdam Names Area Students To President’s List

POTSDAM, NY – The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 716 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2023 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Suzanne Smith.
To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The students included:
- Ashleigh Anderson of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Vinni Bednarski of Fulton, NY, whose major is Music Education
- Adrianna Breckheimer of Phoenix, NY, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
- Shannon Doyle of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Daniel Emmons of Oswego, NY, whose major is Music Education
- Morgan Fischer of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Mallory Frank of Pulaski, NY, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
- Laura Hayden of Fulton, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Serena Heyden of Central Square, NY, whose major is Music Education
- Emma Hyde of Oswego, NY, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
- Celeste LaFlamm of Oswego, NY, whose major is Musical Studies
- Morgan Mace of Oswego, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Hannah McArthur of Pennellville, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Brian Mohr of Mexico, NY, whose major is Computer Science
- MacKenzie Mooney of Lacona, NY, whose major is Dance
- Garrett Radley of Central Square, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
- Libby Sheldon of Oswego, NY, whose major is Music Performance
- Andrew Smith of Fulton, NY, whose major is Music Education
