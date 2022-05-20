POTSDAM- The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize the Class of 2022 during the College’s 202nd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 21.

During Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year.

The local candidates for graduation include:

Meadow Alexander of Sterling, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Studio

Haley Broderick of Mexico, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communication

Stacie Burdick of Mexico, NY, who is set to graduate Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Andrew Hyde of Fulton, NY, who is set to graduate Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Sociology

Megan Johnson of Fulton, NY, who is set to graduate Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance and Arts Management

Gillian Julien of Central Square, NY, who is set to graduate Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Performance

Chloe Koegel of Phoenix, NY, who is set to graduate Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Visual Arts

Nolan Ostrowski of Central Square, NY, who is set to graduate Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education

Elizabeth Rookey of Oswego, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science

Elizabeth Rookey of Phoenix, NY, who is set to graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Middle/Secondary Mathematics Education

Warren Squires of Central Square, NY, who is set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

To learn more about Commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit www.potsdam.edu/commencement.

About SUNY Potsdam:

Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges – and the oldest institution within SUNY. Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The College currently enrolls approximately 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit www.potsdam.edu.

