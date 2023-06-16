Supermodified #83 Lou LeVea Jr. Fundraiser

OSWEGO, NY – Lou LeVea Jr. will be having a chicken BBQ at Lighthouse Lanes July 15 starting at noon. Lighthouse Lanes came on this year as a new sponsor for the #83 Supermodified team.

The car is owned by his parents Todd & Marion Naramore and Lou drives every Saturday night at the Oswego Speedway. The car will be at the lanes.

The dinners will be $15 that include salt potato, toss salad, and a dinner roll. Their will be Basket raffles, lottery board, 50/50 and a dessert table. Come out and support the #83 team.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...