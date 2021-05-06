FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s (FCU) Rachael Ives, Fulton Branch Manager, and Angie Mortimer, Fulton Loan Officer, recently presented Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Director, with a check for $2,500.

“Oswego County Federal Credit Union is proud to be a Corporate Sponsor of this transformative initiative and thanks all those involved for their continued enthusiasm and hard work,” Ives said. “FBB is a program that generates neighborhood pride and helps homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment. At Oswego County FCU, the credit union motto of ‘People Helping People’ is not some fancy slogan; it is something we believe in and practice every day! Supporting the Block Builder movement is a perfect partnership for us.”

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. They currently serve the financial needs of approximately 12,500 members from the county.

“Those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Oswego County, are eligible to join the Oswego County FCU’s family,” Mortimer said.

“This generous donation from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union is a $1,000 increase over last year’s donation and moves FBB $2,500 closer to our fundraising goal,” Eagan said. “This means we will have the funds available for 2021 Block Challenge, Pride and Paint Fulton grants.”

Many people have asked how they can get involved with FBB. Interested homeowners in Fulton can learn about the program by going to the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com Those interested in volunteering for the program can email Eagan at [email protected].

