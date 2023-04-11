SYRACUSE, NY – The American Heart Association’s signature event invites participants to sign up and step out for health:

WHAT: 2023 Syracuse Heart Challenge

WHEN: Sunday, April 16

Registration opens and family activities begin: 8:00a

Hands-Only CPR demonstrations: 8:30-9:00 a.m.

Kids Fun Run: 9:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremony: 9:45a.m.

Walk Start: 10:00a.m.

WHERE:

SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College

4585 West Seneca Turnpik

Syracuse, NY 13215

WHY:

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated, means more lives saved. More research. More people trained in CPR. More medical breakthroughs. And more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small.

By participating and donating to the Syracuse Heart Challenge, participants are supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association and safeguarding that fewer people die from stroke and heart disease. Visit www.SyracuseHeartWalk.org to learn more.

