Tallents Receives Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, Club Donates To Small Steps Cny

FULTON – Dr. Brett Tallents, two-time Fulton Lions past president, was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship award—the highest honor given to a Lion— at the Fulton club’s December meeting, it was announced by club President Patrick Devendorf.

“The Melvin Jones Fellowship is the Lions International Foundation’s highest honor,” Devendorf said. “It represents humanitarian qualities such as generosity, compassion and concern for the less fortunate. Brett embodies all these qualities and is always ready to volunteer, always gives thoughtful feedback and suggested solutions to problems or challenges, and he always welcomes and encourages the involvement of new members.

“He has become a treasured friend to us all as well as an exemplary Lion.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...