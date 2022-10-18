OSWEGO – Tara FitzGibbons, of Oswego, has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for a three-year term.

The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.

FitzGibbons currently serves as the business manager at FitzGibbons Agency LLC, a local and independent full-service insurance agency in Oswego. Originally from Saratoga Springs, FitzGibbons attended SUNY Oswego and earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies. She received her master’s degree in organizational communication from SUNY Albany.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the College Council,” said FitzGibbons. “I look forward to working together with both my fellow Council members and the leadership at SUNY Oswego.”

A licensed insurance professional, FitzGibbons oversees the daily operations of the FitzGibbons Agency, including systems management and human resources. A dedicated community volunteer and graduate of Leadership Oswego County, she has served on many local not-for-profit boards. FitzGibbons currently serves as board member and treasurer of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and is a board member of the Oswego Health Foundation.

FitzGibbons resides in Oswego with her husband John. She is an avid cyclist, runner and enjoys spending time boating on Lake Ontario.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara as a member of SUNY Oswego’s College Council and look forward to the contributions she will make in support of the university (and her alma mater),” said SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Mary C. Toale.

About College Councils

Each state-operated campus of the SUNY system has a College Council, appointed by the Governor. The SUNY Oswego College Council is mandated by Article 8, Section 356 of the New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University. These councils function subject to the general management, supervision and control of and in accordance with rules established by the State University Trustees.

