The New York State GreenNY Council To Meet On Wednesday, September 20

NEW YORK – The New York State GreenNY Council pursuant to Executive Order No. 22 will meet on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held in Meeting Room 7 on the Concourse of the Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza in Albany, NY.

This meeting is open to the public. The meeting will also be available to view on a live webcast at: https://vimeo.com/event/2656267

A web video of the meeting will be available on the OGS website at: https://ogs.ny.gov/greenny shortly after the meeting has concluded.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

