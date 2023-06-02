OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Players will host auditions for their upcoming original musical, Peter Pan, on Monday, June 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre at Fort Ontario. The production dates for Peter Pan are August 18 – 20 and 25 – 27.

All ages over five, all abilities, all ethnicities, all gender fluidities, all experience levels welcome. Schoolchildren should bring a school photo and an adult. Those hoping to perform onstage should be prepared to tell a brief joke and to sing “Happy Birthday.”

With music and lyrics by Lutz Mayer and Joel Shatzky, this new version of the classic story includes room for all: Lost Boys, Tiger Lily, Mermaids and of course Pirates and the dreaded Captain Hook! But this is not your grandfather’s PETER PAN—surprises and twists and updates await.

For further details on auditions and ticket information please visit www.oswegoplayers.org or phone (315) 343-5138.

