Top 100 OHS Students Celebrated For Achievements

OSWEGO, NY – A commitment to academics paid dividends for the top 100 Oswego High School students who were celebrated for their accomplishments during a recent recognition night.

The event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Oswego, recognized the top-earning 25 students in each grade level. Students were lauded for their achievements in front of an audience of family members, teachers, administrators, and community members as several speakers offered congratulatory remarks.

“As students in the top 100 of the school, you have committed to challenging yourself and you have held yourself to high academic standards,” OHS Principal Ryan Lanigan said. “You have done more than we have asked, and your efforts and hard work with the support of your families have led you to be honored here tonight. We are proud of you and congratulate you on your earning this outstanding recognition this evening.”

The top 100 students include:

freshmen: Devin Allen, Daniel Buske, Allison Canale, Marbielynn Concepcion, Michael Conzone, Lana Hsu, Olivia Kapuscinski, Leah Kelly, Angela Lin, Leonard Lin, Maddox Mazzoli, Ethan Munger, Elliot Newell, Leah Norton, Aaron O’Brien, Alexander Rice, Grant Romanowski, Elijah Rowe, Andrew Shaver, Alina Sykut, Aiden Towne, Zachary Truell, Xavier Vasquez, Joseph Wall Jr. and Gabriella Warner.

sophomores: Lauren Adkins, Miles Bandla, Sophia Cahill, Ethaniel Cliff, Joscelyn Coniski, Amanda Connelly, Janessa Coronado, Alaina DiBlasi, Audrey Donovan, Keegan Finch, Elizabeth Furlong, Emilie Furlong, Alexis Galvin, Margaret Jerred, Thomas Kirwan, Sophia Kropf, Leah McRae, Margaret O’Leary, Mischa Palmitesso, Kamryn Pritchard, Brooklyn Saternow, Gwendolyn Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Ainsley Wallace and Harley Walpole.

juniors: Jillian Bell, Ian Cady, Alyssa Carr, John DelConte, Leah Dykas, Tyler Flack, Cheyanna Gordon, Teagan Griffin, Carter Guynn, Mason Hall, Natalie Hooper, Sean Kenney, Adrianne Lehmann, Ian MacKenzie, Sophie Neveu, Michael Paestella, Teigen Patane, David Pearson, Beatrice Rastley, Leanna Rockwood, Sebastian Rose, Moira Spiegel, Trey Tesoriero, Ciarrah Tynan, Tatum Winchek.

seniors: Makayla Bell, Benjamin Braun, John Briglin, Ethann Browne, Allyson Bruns, Carolena Canale, Jordan Caroccio, Anna Cloonan, Maura Dempsey, Quinten Denkenberger, Hannah DiMartino, Brett Dykas, Mia Fierro, Ethan Hibbert, Riley King, Leon Lin, Sean Metcalf, Miah Metott, Brayden Miller, Alexander Niger, Alexis Peck, Nealy Pippin, Addyson St. Onge and Sarah Westcott.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...