Torrice Named Human Resources Director at Christopher Community

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Erin Torrice as Human Resources Director.



“We are extremely pleased to have Erin join our organization as Human Resources Director,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Erin’s background and experience will be of tremendous benefit to our employees and Christopher Community, and we look forward to her joining our executive team.”

Torrice will be responsible for overseeing the management and operations of the Human Resources Department, adhering to organizational policies and procedures, and ensuring compliance with HR laws and regulations. Furthermore, her role will be to implement Christopher Community’s mission and strategies, drive organizational change, and foster organizational culture including communication amongst executives, management, and staff.

She was most recently the Human Resources Manager, Regional Recruiter, and Recruiting Strategy Manager for Cintas for the past eight years. She started in the human resources industry as an HR Generalist with Loretto.

“I am so fortunate to be part of this incredible pillar (Christopher Community) in the affordable housing community,” Torrice said. “I look forward to being a contributor to the long-term growth and success of Christopher Community, and all whom they serve.”

A resident of Baldwinsville, Torrice received her Bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College in Rochester in 2010, Master’s in Business Administration from UMUC in 2013, and her PHR certification in 2014.

She has won PEAK awards for both human resources management and recruitment and has specialized training in various topics including Meticulous Hiring and Supervisor Effectiveness.



Torrice is married to husband, Seth, and they have three children, Ryan, Matt and Hadley. She enjoys swimming, family vacations, and crafting.



About Christopher Community

Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,000 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.

