TRAVEL ADVISORY: I-81 Southbound Ramp At Exit 16A To Close To Traffic On Monday, September 11

SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to a traffic pattern change related to the I-81 Viaduct Project. The Interstate 81 southbound ramp at exit 16A, which provides access to Interstate 481 north, will close to traffic beginning around 9 a.m. on Monday, September 11, with the newly-aligned ramp expected to open in the spring of 2025.

The closure is necessary to begin preparations for a newly constructed interchange that will connect future Business Loop 81 southbound to the redesignated I-81 northbound.

Message boards posted on I-81 southbound will direct detoured traffic to exit 17 (South State and Salina Streets and Brighton Avenue) prior to the closed exit ramp. Detour signs will direct traffic from South State Street to Brighton Avenue and then to Rock Cut Road and I-481 northbound.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow the I-81 Viaduct Project on Twitter: @NYSDOTI81. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOTI81.

