OSWEGO – Plans are underway for Trinity Catholic School’s annual Harvest Craft Show and Chicken BBQ. The event will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Priory Hall, the basement of Christ the Good Shepherd Church, which is located at E. 4th & Mohawk Sts. in Oswego.

In addition to the BBQ, the kitchen will be open throughout the day serving turkey soup, chili, pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs and our famous apple dumplings.

Table space for vendors is still available and can be reserved by contacting Jeanne, 315-343-7569. Dinners may be reserved by calling the school office, 315-343-6700.

